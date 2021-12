“‘The Sellout,” our new podcast with Neon Hum, is full of examples when Jose Huizar’s constituents hoped he would go to bat for them and he didn’t. In Episode 3, we learn about an elderly tenant who had her rent jacked up after living in the same residence for decades. She met with Huizar and told him of her troubles. He said he’d do something for her but after she left, that staffer said Huizar told him to do nothing. In the first episode, we chronicle how a group of mariachis hoped that their council member could intervene on their behalf after they went on rent strike, but they say Huizar never showed up for them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO