The Central Lakes College Foundation announces the distribution of $167,846 for fall 2021 scholarships to local students. “As I reflect on this tremendous scholarship support, I recognize it was only possible because of the leadership of our board and the generosity from our college community,” Kate Adornetto, CLC Foundation director, said in a news release. “Additionally, it takes a team of volunteers to review each scholarship applicant, and I want to thank those individuals for their role in this very important part of the scholarship process.”

BRAINERD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO