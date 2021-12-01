Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

Bears (3-7) at Detroit (0-9-1) Time/TV: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fox, WBBM-AM (780). The skinny: For the third time in four years, the Bears travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving. For the die-hard fans, this is the game that decides if the big meal later in the day tastes even better — or if they'll be stress eating to forget what just happened. Working in the Bears' favor: They've won three straight Thanksgiving games — once over the Packers in 2015 and back-to-back over the Lions in 2018-19. Not in their favor: Just when Justin Fields was starting to turn the page, a rib injury likely means they'll have to go back to Andy Dalton in Detroit. It's not that Dalton doesn't give them a chance to win. Against this Lions team, some high school teams might have a chance to win. But the preference is to have Fields in as much as possible so he can continue to figure out the speed of the NFL game. The Bears almost certainly are not going to make the playoffs this season — they'd probably have to win out to get in. So any time Fields can get this year will serve him well in 2022 when he's likely to have a new head coach, too. But back to this week ... the Lions' defense the past couple weeks helped them to a tie and a close loss. But the Bears should be able to get some things done with David Montgomery on the ground and Darnell Mooney through the air. If the Lions have to start Tim Boyle again instead of Jared Goff, their 0 is likely to remain.

