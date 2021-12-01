ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

semoball.com
 6 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- While Justin Fields returned to practice for the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday. Whether the prized rookie or veteran will start at quarterback Sunday when the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals visit Soldier Field remains to be seen. "With Andy...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Bears confirm Andy Dalton will start against Lions

Allen Park — For the second time in three weeks the Detroit Lions will face a backup quarterback after the Bears announced Andy Dalton will start in place of injured rookie Justin Fields. But unlike Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Dalton brings vast experience to the table. The Bears passer...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
chicagobears

Bears to start Dalton in place of injured Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Tuesday that veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ will start at quarterback in place of injured rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ against the Lions Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Fields exited Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens with an injury to his ribs following the Bears' first possession of the second...
NFL
UPI News

Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The kick ended an ugly offensive showing for both teams, resulting in a...
NFL
bleachernation.com

WATCH: Andy Dalton and Jimmy Graham Give the Bears Their First TD of Thanksgiving

Admit it, you thought there was a chance the Bears would be held out of the end zone after another sluggish offensive start. Seeing a quick strike offense was fun. Watching Darnell Mooney stretch the defense vertically, with Jimmy Graham scoring one play later was neat. It gives the Bears a 10-7 lead. I doubt this game will end in a 10-7 score. But neither of these teams is any good right now, so there’s a non-zero chance of that happening.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#Pro Bowler
NWI.com

Can Bears get past winless Lions without Justin Fields?

Bears (3-7) at Detroit (0-9-1) Time/TV: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fox, WBBM-AM (780). The skinny: For the third time in four years, the Bears travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving. For the die-hard fans, this is the game that decides if the big meal later in the day tastes even better — or if they'll be stress eating to forget what just happened. Working in the Bears' favor: They've won three straight Thanksgiving games — once over the Packers in 2015 and back-to-back over the Lions in 2018-19. Not in their favor: Just when Justin Fields was starting to turn the page, a rib injury likely means they'll have to go back to Andy Dalton in Detroit. It's not that Dalton doesn't give them a chance to win. Against this Lions team, some high school teams might have a chance to win. But the preference is to have Fields in as much as possible so he can continue to figure out the speed of the NFL game. The Bears almost certainly are not going to make the playoffs this season — they'd probably have to win out to get in. So any time Fields can get this year will serve him well in 2022 when he's likely to have a new head coach, too. But back to this week ... the Lions' defense the past couple weeks helped them to a tie and a close loss. But the Bears should be able to get some things done with David Montgomery on the ground and Darnell Mooney through the air. If the Lions have to start Tim Boyle again instead of Jared Goff, their 0 is likely to remain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields gets status update for Week 12

The Chicago Bears won’t have Justin Fields for Thursday’s game, with Andy Dalton set for a Thanksgiving showcase instead. Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the issue does not sound exceptionally serious, the turnaround time is simply too short for Fields to play Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
theScore

Bears' Dalton to start vs. Cardinals

Andy Dalton will start the Bears' Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as Justin Fields is not ready to return from a rib injury, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday, according to team reporter Larry Mayer. Nick Foles will back up Dalton on Sunday, Nagy added. It will...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Justin Fields Back On Field, But Andy Dalton Gets Starter’s Reps, As Bears Prepare To Take On Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet, and Marquise Goodwin were among those missing at Bears practice on Wednesday, but Justin Fields was back. But while Fields was out on the practice field, Head Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton got the starter’s reps. It is not clear yet if Fields will be able to return from his cracked ribs to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy