Lotus announced details of seven new Winter 2022 tour dates. The band will hit the Midwest in January and Northeast as part of their February touring plans. The jamtronica act will play Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater on January 13. Lotus then heads to Chicago for two nights at Park West on January 14 and 15. An appearance at Tucson’s Gem & Jam Festival early in February will be followed by a show at Burlington, Vermont’s Higher Ground on February 18. From there the group heads to New Haven, Connecticut on February 19 and Baltimore on February 25 and 26. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO