Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

By Tim Baysinger
 6 days ago
Another Marvel alum is returning for a Disney+ series. Cobie Smulders will reprise her role as ex-SHIELD agent Maria Hill on the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” TheWrap has learned. “Secret Invasion” will reteam Smulders with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. The series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his...

