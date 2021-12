Kevin Gausman appears to be close to picking his new team, as MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links) reports that the free-agent right-hander will likely make his decision within the next two or three days. The Blue Jays are one of the finalists for Gausman’s services, although it isn’t known how many other teams are also still in the running. The Jays, Giants, Angels, Red Sox, Mets, and Mariners have all been linked to Gausman at various points this winter.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO