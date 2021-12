There's no shortage of soundbites when it comes to the Pininfarina Battista, which we're driving here as a pre-series example. This is 'a pure electric hyper GT', and 'the most powerful Italian car in history', one with a €1.98 million price of entry (yep, plus local taxes, plus personalisation, call it £2.5m or so) with claimed stats that run clean off the Top Trumps scale – how about 1874bhp or 1696lb ft for starters? A sentence that says 0-124mph in sub-six, a max 500kg of downforce and a length of almost five metres and 2.2 tonnes, perhaps?

