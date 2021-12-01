ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of 2 people on I-90 in 2018

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
A jury has found a man guilty of murder for the fatal shooting of two people on I-90 near West 117th Street in July 2018.

Gianni Gray was found guilty on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and one count of tampering with evidence.

On July 14, 2018, just before 7:30 p.m., Gray allegedly shot and killed Malachia Stewart and Andre Williams while they sat in a car at the West 117 th Street exit ramp, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said both victims had gunshot wounds to their heads and body.

A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was also injured in the shooting. She was grazed by a bullet in the stomach while she was stopped at the off-ramp.

Gray will be sentenced on January 13 at 2 p.m.

“Mr. Gray’s actions are another example of the increasing gun violence that is plaguing our county. This verdict holds him accountable for the senseless decisions he made that day," said prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

