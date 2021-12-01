ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Dillon County deputies make arrest after 2 North Carolina women found dead in car in October

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uCR7_0dBY0DOF00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies made an arrest after two North Carolina women were found shot dead in a car in October, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamir Covington, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, according to Hamilton.

According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the bodies of Michelle Chavis, 31, of Orrum, and Constance Sierra Kerns, 33, of Lumberton, were found in the car on Vanderhall Road shortly after midnight on Oct. 26.

Grimsley also identified Chavis as the driver and Kerns as a passenger in the car.

No other information about the case was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Rebecca Non-ya
6d ago

I hope the real criminals were arrested and the full weight of the justice system comes down hard on them.

Reply
6
D. Wayne Lewis
5d ago

Every time I turn the news on. There’s a mug shot of black person who has killed or assaulted someone. By far the most violent people on the planet

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTW News13

