Milwaukee County, WI

MCTS honors Rosa Parks with tribute, scholarship contest

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will honor Rosa Parks with its entire fleet and through a scholarship in her name to recognize young leaders this year.

MCTS said for the sixth year, a seat will be kept open on every bus in the fleet starting Wednesday through Friday. Each seat will include a red rose and a special placard featuring Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act.

MCTS is also inviting high school seniors in Milwaukee County who will attend a trade school, college, or university to submit a short essay inspired by Parks' quote, "each person must live their life as a model for others."

Entries must be submitted by Jan. 7. Three winners will each receive $1,000 towards their higher education. Winners will be announced on Parks' birthday, Feb. 4. Learn more by clicking here .

“Every day, Milwaukee County works to extend the path to achieving racial equity for all that Rosa Parks’ and others helped pave,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The recent implementation of the MCTS NEXT route redesign project is one example of how Milwaukee County delivers great public service that advances our mission of racial equity by enhancing the quality of life. I encourage our high school seniors to apply for the MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship. It’s important to invest into our young leaders because one day they will guide our community to even greater heights. Rosa Parks was a wonderful example of how an individual can make a momentous impact.”

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

