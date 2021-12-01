ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live updates: Greek lawmakers OK vaccine mandate for elderly

By The Associated Press
Crossville Chronicle
 6 days ago

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all people aged over 60 living in the country on pain of a monthly fine, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant. The draft law backed Wednesday by the...

www.crossville-chronicle.com

AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
AFP

Brazil rules out vaccine requirement for travelers

Brazil on Tuesday ruled out requiring a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for foreign travelers arriving in the country, despite a recommendation from the national health regulator. The move came after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro compared such a mandate to a "leash" for animals. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters after a meeting at the presidency that "people cannot be discriminated between vaccinated and unvaccinated to impose restrictions." However, Queiroga said that with the precise characteristics of the Omicron variant still unknown, Brazil will require "a five-day quarantine" for unvaccinated travelers, as recommended by the health regulator Anvisa.
HEALTH
AFP

Ethiopia government claims recapture of key towns

Ethiopia's government said Monday it had recaptured two strategic towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a rapid series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that rebel forces had left towns including Kombolcha and Dessie "as part of our plan".
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Pfizer vaccine shown to give partial protection against omicron variant in early studies

Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE

