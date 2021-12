Welcome to the “Dungeon of Doom,” MLive’s new Detroit Lions podcast featuring beat writers Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven. Dan Miller, the play-by-play man for the Lions and sports director for Fox 2 Detroit, was nice enough to be our first guest. Miller has been the voice of the Lions for nearly 20 years, so he’s seen it all from the lowest of lows to some of the brighter moments in recent franchise history. Meinke and Raven offer a brief introduction, explaining the “Dungeon of Doom” name for those in the dark before digging into the interview with Miller.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO