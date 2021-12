Admit it, you thought there was a chance the Bears would be held out of the end zone after another sluggish offensive start. Seeing a quick strike offense was fun. Watching Darnell Mooney stretch the defense vertically, with Jimmy Graham scoring one play later was neat. It gives the Bears a 10-7 lead. I doubt this game will end in a 10-7 score. But neither of these teams is any good right now, so there’s a non-zero chance of that happening.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO