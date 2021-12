Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cook is undergoing an MRI on Monday that will help determine the severity of the injury, but he is expected to miss multiple games. Alexander Mattison will take over as the Vikings' workhorse while Cook is out. He will have an attractive matchup in Week 13 against the winless Detroit Lions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO