'White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge almost turned down role because of weight gain

By Jessica Napoli
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Coolidge almost didn't take her role in the HBO breakout series "The White Lotus" because of some lockdown weight gain. The 60-year-old actress admitted she was nervous about being on camera after putting on 30 or 40 lbs. during the pandemic. "I just didn’t want to be on...

