The Saints are officially turning to Taysom Hill. The veteran will start at quarterback against the Cowboys tomorrow night, reports ESPN’s Mike Triplett. While he was still rostered as an emergency backup, Hill ended up missing the past two weeks while he recovered from a partially torn plantar fascia. With the Trevor Siemian-led offense sputtering, it seemed inevitable that the Saints would turn to Hill once he was fully healthy. That will end up being the case tomorrow night, as the Swiss Army Knife will be under center for New Orleans.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO