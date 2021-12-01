ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

One of multiple Alberta clipper storms will bring rain and. snow showers to the Northeast tomorrow from Pennsylvania and. West Virginia to Maine, and gusty winds will blow from. Wisconsin...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The First Snow Of The Season Should Arrive Friday, 7 Weeks Late!

DENVER (CBS4) – Based on the latest weather models, confidence is increasing that Denver and much of Colorado’s Front Range will finally get the first measurable snow of the season later this week. Two storm systems on the West Coast will combine in the coming days and move east toward Colorado. The storm track should be favorable for upslope flow along the urban corridor and therefore snow around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins Thursday night into Friday. (source: CBS) At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below...
DENVER, CO
wkdzradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms Calloway County Tornado

The National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Southeast Graves and Calloway Counties early Monday morning. According to the storm survey the tornado began in Graves County southeast of Sedalia and Farmington at 3:34 am. The tornado had peak winds of 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for 9 minutes covering a path of 10 miles.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic

Some of the coldest air of the season has moved into the Great Lakes and Midwest on Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s. Light snow will develop over parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. A developing coastal storm will move northward and bring some snow...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Wet, light snow in forecast Wednesday for Baltimore

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. Baltimore will get the first chance for light snow on Wednesday. Tuesday is 20 to 25 degrees colder than Monday was --...
BALTIMORE, MD

