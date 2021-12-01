Lana Cho Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television, Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ as Co-Executive Producer

Lana Cho , a writer and producer whose credits include “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Amazon Prime Video and the upcoming “American Seoul” for Hulu , has signed a multi-year overall deal at 20th Television .

Cho will create her own comedies and dramas for all platforms while supervising series from other writers. As her first project, she will co-executive produce “ American Born Chinese ” for Disney Plus . The series, an action-comedy based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name , will be executive produced by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writers Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu. Additional executive producers include Yang, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Asher Goldstein. Cho is also currently developing “American Seoul,” a drama series for Hulu.

Cho is developing “American Seoul,” an original project for Hulu, and co-executive produced “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Amazon. She has also worked on the limited series “Four Weddings and a Funeral” based on the 1994 film of the same name, as well as “Timeless,” “Falling Water,” “Minority Report” and “The Get Down.” In film, Cho is developing “Somewhere Only We Know” for Netflix, based on the novel by Maurene Goo.

Cho got her start as a writer in the Disney ABC Writing Program, so the deal represents a homecoming of sorts for her.

“We’ve been working with Lana for a long time and have so admired her unique point of view, her background, and her remarkable gift for dialogue and character,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television. “We think it’s about time her voice was on the air and we are deeply committed to being her champions.“

For her part, Cho expressed gratitude to Burke and fellow top execs at the company.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to develop several projects with 20th TV and have found them to be dream creative partners,” Cho said. “I’m humbled and thrilled to officially make Disney my home. Having started my writing career in the Disney ABC Writing Program, this feels like a full circle moment.”

Cho is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn.