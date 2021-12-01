Running back Adrian Peterson signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Just a couple weeks after being released by the Tennessee Titans , future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson has a new lease on life.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has signed the 36-year-old back to its practice squad .

This move comes with Seattle at 3-8 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has seen it lose six of seven . It also comes with starting running back Chris Carson out for the remainder of the season due to a neck injury.

In Carson’s stead, Alex Collins has struggled to give Russell Wilson balance on offense. He’s averaging less than four yards per rush on the season.

Adrian Peterson heads to the Seattle Seahawks

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) leaves the field after a win against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A seven-time Pro Bowl performer, Peterson played in just three games with the Titans earlier this season. He averaged 3.0 yards per attempt in 27 carries.

With that said, there’s some history of recent success on the part of the over-the-hill back. From 2018-20 in stints with the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions, he averaged nearly 1,000 total yards per season at a clip of 4.5 yards per touch. For his career, AD has gained a whopping 17,376 total yards and 128 touchdowns. He’s bound to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

At 3-8 on the season, it appears Seattle is just playing out the string. It hosts the red-hot San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon . A loss there would just add another layer to continued struggles in the Pacific Northwest. Whether Adrian Peterson can help remains to be seen.

