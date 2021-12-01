ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABnJj_0dBXwKFg00

Poland's ruling conservative party rejected a legislative proposal that would outlaw abortion as homicide in a parliament debate Wednesday arguing the proposal was extreme and “unacceptable” and could lead to social unrest.

The negative opinion from the Law and Justice party at the initial stage of work on the project suggests it will most probably be rejected in a vote Thursday and never become law. Most other political forces also dismissed the proposal, many calling it shameful.

Law and Justice's critical opinion was notable because last year it had Poland's restrictive abortion law tightened, drawing massive street protests.

The current proposal, by an anti-abortion group, Pro-Right to Life Foundation, calls for prison terms ranging from 5 to 25 years and in some cases life sentences for getting an abortion or assisting a woman to get one.

But Anita Czerwinska said the ruling party wanted it rejected on first approach, seeing it as “unacceptable” and likely to lead to “social unrest.”

“This is simple sabotage of the protection of life because you do not protect life by threatening women," Czerwinska said, adding that the proponents represented an "extremity."

Protests were held in Warsaw and some other cities as the debate got underway.

Abortions are now only permitted in the case of a crime, like rape or incest, of if the woman’s life or health is in danger. Last year, on the ruling party's motion, the constitutional court ruled against abortions of fetuses with defects, even those life-threatening.

In practice, Polish women travel abroad for abortions or order abortion pills through the mail

Related
Reuters

Polish tribunal rules European rights court cannot question its judges

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Wednesday that the European Court of Human Rights had no power to question its appointment of judges, rejecting a ruling by Europe's top human rights court in May. Dismissed by critics as a politicised body, the Constitutional Tribunal has already...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint to symbolize blood as they protested Tuesday against a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and as parliament prepares to debate a new proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Chile lawmakers knock down bill to ease abortion rules

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s lower Chamber of Deputies rejected a bill on Tuesday that sought to expand legal access for women to get abortions, legislation that was opposed by the South American country’s center-right government. At the end of September, legislators in the chamber voted in favor of studying and...
AMERICAS
seehafernews.com

Governor Evers Vetoes 5 Anti-Abortion Bills

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is vetoing five bills that would have restricted access to abortions and reproductive health care. The Democratic governor promised to veto the Republican-backed legislation. Evers said in a statement, “we cannot go backwards, and I will never stop working to make sure every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare in this state.”
HEALTH
lovelandmagazine.com

Opponents: ‘Failed abortion’ bill impacts pregnancies, not abortions

Abortion rights advocates. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images). “Failed attempt to stigmatize abortion providers” for a situation that is rare if present at all.”. A bill involving resuscitation of infants after birth with an attachment targeting abortion providers is being criticized for the impact some say it would have on complicated but wanted pregnancies rather than on abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | Ohio ‘failed abortion’ bill is just another attack on abortion

As Ohio Republicans attempt to pass an abortion ban that goes even further than the heartbeat bill in Texas, GOP lawmakers in Columbus aim to make abortions “safer.” They plan on doing this with Senate Bill 157, otherwise known as the Born Alive Infant Protection Act. The bill would create a database of “failed abortions” cases and criminalize physicians who don’t take life-saving action, with doctors potentially facing a first-degree felony charge and mandatory jail time.
OHIO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

On abortion, the consequences of blindly following rules | Letters

Has the conservative legal movement succeeded? | Column, Nov. 30. Ed Meese criticizes “a purely results-oriented approach to judging” and disapproves of judges reading something into the Constitution merely because people want it to be there. Ethical philosophy differentiates decisions made solely by following rules from those made solely by considering results. Most decisions are mixtures, of course. For an example of the rule-worshipping philosophy, remember that some years ago a Clearwater police officer arrested an old lady for stealing a can of dog food from Albertson’s. “No crime too small,” said one of my students. I countered, “Did she own a dog, or was the dog food for her?” “No matter,” said the student. He’d have been someone from Les Miserables: Inspector Javert, pursuing Jean Valjean for stealing a loaf of bread.
TAMPA, FL
newschannel20.com

Illinois bill aims to outlaw discrimination against unvaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new bill could make it illegal to discriminate against any person who chooses not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, filed the legislation that would outlaw any person, workplace, or public official from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for someone that holds beliefs against it.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

How SCOTUS abortion ruling could impact Maine

MAINE, USA — If the U.S. Supreme Court decides the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional, it would place the job of regulating abortions on individual states. Maine law professor Dmitry Bam explained how the ruling won't directly impact Maine's abortion law. "Mississippi's argument is that...
MAINE STATE
WNCY

Colombia presidential hopeful Fajardo seek safeguards after ruling against him

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombian presidential hopeful Sergio Fajardo said on Tuesday he will ensure the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) issues safeguards to protect his political rights following a ruling against him by the country’s comptroller general. The comptroller general on Friday ruled Fajardo and 25 other individuals were...
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

Kaul Joins States Against Abortion “Gag” Rule

As the battle over reproductive rights unfolds before the U.S. Supreme Court, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi-state coalition supporting a Biden administration rule that would allow Title X funds to once again be used for family planning for low-income and uninsured individuals. The funds were redirected under the Trump Administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wrn.com

Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills

Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns...
POLITICS
The Independent

Reports of bid to curtail court review powers not accurate, suggests No 10

Reports that ministers want to curtail the ability of judges to review ministers’ decisions in the courts are not accurate, Downing Street has said.A report in The Times suggested the Prime Minister was keen to tighten the conditions for the courts to overrule decisions by ministers via the judicial review process.It comes after a showdown in the Supreme Court over Boris Johnson’s proposals to prorogue Parliament for five weeks during the Brexit negotiations in 2019 – a move judges ruled was unlawful.We fully respect the constitutional position of judges and the judiciary, and it is part of the Government’s role...
POLITICS
wnin.org

Prayer Vigil Held for Abortion Ruling

Dozens of people braved rain and chilly temperatures for a prayer vigil on Evansville’s riverfront. Right to Life of Southwest Indiana conducted the vigil to pray for a Supreme Court ruling that it would consider a victory. The vigil was held shortly after the high court heard oral arguments on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Orlando Sentinel

More than abortion is at stake | Editorial

After last week’s oral arguments, many predict the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to diminish — or even strike down — the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe V. Wade. If that happens, they say, it will signal the beginning of the end of reproductive freedom in the United States. That’s not really accurate. If Roe v. Wade falls, the impact will be far less certain — and the implications for all ...
ORLANDO, FL
