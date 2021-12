It's been about a month since Android 12 started coming to Pixel phones, timed perfectly with the launch of Google's newest hardware. Since then, Samsung has already managed to get its own update out the door for the S21 series, potentially making it one of the widest launches for a new OS version yet. If you're an Android TV user waiting impatiently for an update to your streaming device, it might not be far off, as Android 12 is finally available for developers.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO