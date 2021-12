Global fabric glue market is anticipated to create US$ 150 Million worth of incremental opportunities over the forecast period. Fabric glue allows its users to sew the fabrics without using any thread or needle. Various alternatives like temporary and permanent fabric glue are creating lucrative opportunities in the fabric glue market. Manufacturers engaged in the apparel industry prefer to use various forms of fabric glue to craft beautiful handmade products with enhanced convenience. The manufacturers operating in the sportswear sector prefer to use permanent fabric glue instead of using conventional thread and needle sewing techniques for the long lasting fastening of sportswear. Increasing number of hygiene products manufacturers across the globe are expected to propel the sales of fabric glue to a greater extent in the years to come. Bostik, an Arkema company, has developed versatile fabric glue for usage in the feminine care industry.

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO