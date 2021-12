FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots released Quinn Nordin from their practice squad on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old kicker could be back soon. The undrafted rookie free agent will now go through the waiver process, and if he isn’t claimed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss says that Nordin will likely land back on the New England practice squad. Nordin, who was up and down during his college days at Michigan, made the 53-man roster after an interesting preseason. He hit all three of his field goal attempts in the preseason opener, but then went 1-for-2 while missing two of his four PATs in preseason game...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO