Every Wisconsin offensive player named to an All-Big Ten team

While Wisconsin had an up and down year offensively, the Big Ten did honor a number of Badgers in their all-conference team selections. The teams were released this week, with players having a chance to be on the first team, second team, or third team. Honorable mentions were also given out to a number of standouts.

As far as the All-Big Ten First Team went, Ohio State led the way with four selections including their quarterback C.J. Stroud. The running backs felt like an easy choice, with Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Hassan Haskins (Michigan) earning first-team honors.

Here is a look at every Badger offensive player to make the cut:

Honorable Mention: RB Chez Mellusi

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) carries the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: OL Jack Nelson

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) proceeds pass protection during the second quarter in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Honorable Mention: OL Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

All-Big Ten Third Team: OL Tyler Beach

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All-Big Ten Second Team: OL Logan Bruss

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

All-Big Ten Second Team: Braelon Allen

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

All-Big Ten First Team: TE Jake Ferguson