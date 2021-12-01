Every Wisconsin offensive player named to an All-Big Ten team
By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
6 days ago
While Wisconsin had an up and down year offensively, the Big Ten did honor a number of Badgers in their all-conference team selections. The teams were released this week, with players having a chance to be on the first team, second team, or third team. Honorable mentions were also given out to a number of standouts.
As far as the All-Big Ten First Team went, Ohio State led the way with four selections including their quarterback C.J. Stroud. The running backs felt like an easy choice, with Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Hassan Haskins (Michigan) earning first-team honors.
Here is a look at every Badger offensive player to make the cut:
The Big Ten on Tuesday announced its all-conference teams for defense and special teams, along with some individual awards. Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe, who led the team with six sacks and nine tackles for loss, was named to the All-Big Ten second team by media members and to the third team by the coaches' vote.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the most-decorated offensive player in the Big Ten this season. The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, quarterback of the year and freshman of the year on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud has thrown for...
Iowa football kicker Caleb Shudak was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of Week Monday. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Iowan converted on all four of the field goals he attempted in Nov. 26’s Iowa-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Shudak made field goals of 51, 48, 36, and 44 yards, respectively.
A rejuvenated Michigan State offense that finished the regular season in the top half of the Big Ten in scoring offense, total offense, rushing offense and passing offense has two consensus all-conference performers. Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III received first-team All-Big Ten honors in addition to being named the...
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal was a frequent visitor in opponents’ backfields for the University of Wisconsin football team this season, disrupting run and pass plays. His performance was rewarded with the Big Ten Conference’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Award along with a first-team All-Big Ten nod from both coaches and media.
The Big Ten Conference named Ohio State scrumhalf Vince Carso as its MVP and Buckeyes Head Coach Tom Rooney as Coach of the Year in its end-of-season awards. 9. Vince Carso, Ohio State (MVP) 10. Conor Forrestal, Ohio State. 11. Hunter Simons, Ohio State. 12. Josh Leidich, Ohio State. 13....
Despite being in the running for the the Lou Groza Award for the nation’s best kicker, Ohio State fifth-year senior Noah Ruggles was named just second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media on Tuesday afternoon. Ruggles, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North...
While this might not have been the absolute best year for Michigan State football on special teams, they did have two very special players on that unit, both returning punts and kicks, and sending punts. Because of that, Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer have been named Second Team All-Big Ten special teams by both the media and coaches.
Keeanu Benton joined the club on Tuesday. It’s a large club this season, the group of University of Wisconsin defenders who earned all-Big Ten Conference mention on the coaches’ honors list announced by the league. All 11 of the Badgers’ defensive starters earned some sort of all-Big Ten honor, including...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive tackle and team co-captain Haskell Garrett led a contingent of 13 defensive players honored by the Big Ten Conference today with first-team All-Big Ten honors as selected by both the conference coaches and the media. Garrett, who has already graduated, was tied with...
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT)–La Crosse Central product Johnny Davis is the recipient of the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week thanks to his incredible performance at the Maui Invitational. Davis scored 23.7 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field in the Badgers three wins in the invitational tournament. Davis...
Indiana football senior linebacker Micah McFadden was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media Tuesday. Graduate student defensive lineman Ryder Anderson and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams were named honorable mention All-Big Ten. This season, McFadden led Indiana in sacks with 6.5, tackles with 77 and tackles...
The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and Daniel Faalele was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Blaise Andries was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media. John Michael Schmitz was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, and Conner Olson was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.
Six Penn State football offensive players earned postseason All-Big Ten postseason honors, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon. Wideout Jahan Dotson, unsurprisingly, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media, while offensive tackle Rasheed Walker slotted in on the third team. Additionally Sean Clifford, Juice Scruggs, Mike Miranda, and Brenton Strange were named honorable mentions.
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss has been named the Big Ten Conference Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and senior wide receiver Charlie Jones has been named the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Big Ten Conference.
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- University of Michigan volleyball sophomore Jess Mruzik was named to the All-Big Ten first team the conference announced Wednesday (Dec. 1). In addition to Mruzik, freshman Jacque Boney was named to the All-Freshman team and redshirt sophomore Hannah Grant was recognized as Michigan's sportsmanship honoree. Mruzik led...
