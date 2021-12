If driving your car through an impressive display of holiday lighting isn’t enough to fuel your Christmas spirit this year, Six Flags Great Adventure has you covered. After you navigate your way, at 3 mph, right through the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, driving over the same byways normally only open to foot traffic, you can then park your car and set out on foot through the optional new Merry Market Place walk-thru.

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO