Bank of America's markets business is growing close to the record performance set during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said. Capital markets will be up from 2019 and close to 2020, which included the best quarter for the business in the past "10 to 15 years," Moynihan said Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. "We're right around those levels and we'll see how it ends up."

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO