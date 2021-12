Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook dislocated his shoulder in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cook was carted off the field late in the third quarter due to an upper body injury, and Rapoport is reporting that was a dislocated shoulder. The superstar running back will undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate how much damage occurred. That test will tell how long Cook will be out, if at all. For now, Alexander Mattison should be seen as the team's No. 1 running back option for the immediate future.

