KEY ACTION: Approved a resolution setting the requirements for substitute teachers. DISCUSSION: Because of the shortage of substitutes, especially those with a post-secondary degree, Ohio now allows school boards to employ substitute teachers who do not hold a post-secondary degree. However, they must meet educational requirements set by the school district, which Northwest Schools will soon determine. In addition, the new state law requires a person to complete a criminal records check. The lowered requirement for substitute teachers applies only to the remainder of this school year.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO