Teenager dies after being shot 18 times while waiting for school bus

A Philadelphia teenager died after being shot at least 18 times Monday while waiting at a bus stop.

Two individuals exited a car and fired at least 36 shots at Samir Jefferson, a ninth grader at Thomas Edison High School, around 3:30 p.m. as he waited for a bus to take him home from school, police said.

The 14-year-old was rushed to Temple University Hospital following the shooting, where he died of his wounds.

The victim's brother said Jefferson had told him he was going to Burger King after school and that the victim usually took the bus on his way home.

"I was with him before I left school," said Khalil Jefferson. "We did everything together. We went to school together, we ate together — we did everything."

ONE OFFICER AND THREE OTHERS DEAD AFTER DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE CALL

"Earlier today, we lost another young life to senseless gun violence — the fourth since yesterday," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

No weapon was recovered, but witnesses were interviewed, according to police.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see my son. That’s my son. I birthed him. He wanted to be somebody. He wanted to be known," said Desiree Goodson, the victim's mother.

Eastern Pennsylvania surpassed 508 recorded homicides Monday, according to a report.



The number killed in 2021 reportedly broke a three-decade record.

"It's terrible to every morning ... get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It's just crazy," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "It's just crazy, and this needs to stop."

No motive has been determined in the murder of Jefferson, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

