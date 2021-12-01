ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

State Announces $1.7M From First Month of Sports Betting, Online Gaming

By Thea DiGiammerino
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state announced Wednesday that they've collected around $1.7 million in revenue from the first month of legalized online gaming and sports betting. Gov. Ned Lamont's office said in a...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

