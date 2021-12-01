Top 5 Shows of the Week

Sidelined by the pandemic, the 1st National Tour of “Tootsie” has finally arrived at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre and runs through December 5, 2021. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, this musical comedy—with music and lyrics by David Yazbeck and a book by Robert Horn—was nominated for numerous awards and won several, including two Tonys in 2019. It tells the story of an intense, struggling actor, Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), who is hitting 40 with little success. He has a reputation of being very difficult, resulting in a raft of rejections. In desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to audition for a role in a cheesy, upcoming Broadway musical. Very loosely based on “Romeo & Juliet,” it is eventually called “Juliet’s Nurse” thanks to input from “Dorothy” (in the film version, the role was a role in a soap opera).
