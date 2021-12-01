Top 5 Shows of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

By Lynne Menefee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“‘…this one reminds us why we love theatre.” – Timoth David Copney. Synopsis: All you’ve got to do is dream! This winter, experience the smash hit musical brought to you by Baltimore theater company ArtsCentric. This R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business is a soul-affirming spectacle about the price of...

Theatre Review: ‘Christmas Is Coming Uptown’ at Arena Players

All too frequently, one of Baltimore’s best little theatres flies under the radar of the viewing audiences. This is a shame because Arena Players is now in its 68th year and celebrating the season in fine fashion with a production of a rarely seen musical, “Christmas is Coming Uptown.”. This...
‘A Quick 5’ with Sean Mayes, Musical Director/Orchestrator/Arranger for ‘An Evening with Andre De Shields’ at the BSO

This weekend, native son André De Shields, winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for “Hadestown,” returns to his hometown to tell the story of Baltimore and its influence on his journey to personal success. Joining him will be the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and The Baltimore City College Choir. Sean Mayes is the musical director, orchestrator, and arranger for this concert.
Theatre Review: ‘Tootsie’ at the at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Sidelined by the pandemic, the 1st National Tour of “Tootsie” has finally arrived at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre and runs through December 5, 2021. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, this musical comedy—with music and lyrics by David Yazbeck and a book by Robert Horn—was nominated for numerous awards and won several, including two Tonys in 2019. It tells the story of an intense, struggling actor, Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker), who is hitting 40 with little success. He has a reputation of being very difficult, resulting in a raft of rejections. In desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to audition for a role in a cheesy, upcoming Broadway musical. Very loosely based on “Romeo & Juliet,” it is eventually called “Juliet’s Nurse” thanks to input from “Dorothy” (in the film version, the role was a role in a soap opera).
Theatre Review: ‘The Ghost Before Christmas’ at the Twin Beach Players

Perhaps the greatest grievance of the Christmas season is its, at times, redundancy. While I typically enjoy a live production or movie that feels familiar as much as anyone, it can be so refreshing to see a show that reinvents the holiday genre by telling a new(ish) story. Twin Beach Players’ (TBP) current production of “The Ghost Before Christmas” fits this description.
Theatre Review: ‘Cinderella’ at Synetic Theater

We know the story—a hopelessly dysfunctional blended family, a bright young woman who pairs endless chores with undefeatable optimism, a prince, a ball, a transformation, and a search. But Synetic Theater takes us on a new journey in their wordless production of “Cinderella,” adapted and directed by Maria Simpkins, who also stars as the title character.
