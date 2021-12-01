Jack Dorsey’s Square company changes name to Block

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey founded Square in St. Louis back in 2009. Now, the company known for making electronic payments easy is changing its name. A tweet from Square says that they will now be known as Block . It will tie their separate businesses together.

A statement from Block says, “The Square name has become synonymous with the company’s Seller business, which provides an integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services for sellers, and this move allows the Seller business to own the Square brand it was built for.”

Square has changed a lot since it was founded. There are over 5,000 employees in the and the headquarters moved to the San Fransisco Bay area in 2013. Plus, they have added the mobile payment service Cash App, music service Tidal, and the crypto company TBD as businesses. The company says that the name change reflects that growth and is an ecosystem all of their businesses.

Square’s newest office is now located in the former Post-Dispatch building in St. Louis. There are 850 employees that started working at the new location this summer.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced that he stepped down as the company’s chief executive Monday. He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey has faced several distractions as CEO, starting with the fact that he’s also founder and CEO of the payments company Square. Critics have long complained that the arrangement has divided his attention to Twitter’s detriment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.