ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Jack Dorsey’s Square company changes name to Block

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHb8y_0dBXrGpP00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey founded Square in St. Louis back in 2009. Now, the company known for making electronic payments easy is changing its name. A tweet from Square says that they will now be known as Block . It will tie their separate businesses together.

A statement from Block says, “The Square name has become synonymous with the company’s Seller business, which provides an integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services for sellers, and this move allows the Seller business to own the Square brand it was built for.”

What’s next for Jack Dorsey? His other company recently opened a huge office in his hometown of St. Louis

Square has changed a lot since it was founded. There are over 5,000 employees in the and the headquarters moved to the San Fransisco Bay area in 2013. Plus, they have added the mobile payment service Cash App, music service Tidal, and the crypto company TBD as businesses. The company says that the name change reflects that growth and is an ecosystem all of their businesses.

Square’s newest office is now located in the former Post-Dispatch building in St. Louis. There are 850 employees that started working at the new location this summer.

Top Story: St. Louis County police detective dies after cruiser rammed

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced that he stepped down as the company’s chief executive Monday. He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey has faced several distractions as CEO, starting with the fact that he’s also founder and CEO of the payments company Square. Critics have long complained that the arrangement has divided his attention to Twitter’s detriment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

1,400 tech industry jobs coming to Maryville Center

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will help cut the ribbon at Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Tuesday morning. The organization is taking over the Advanced Technology Center at Maryville Center. The center will provide federal agencies with IT services including artificial intelligence and cyber solutions. The project will bring 1,400 hundred tech industry jobs to the St. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy