BADGE-MAKING TIME

Here it is again, time to put together another column already. Seems like these weeks just roll by, and I know they never used to seem to go fast. Then when all weeks go by, you have another month that went by with them. That where it leaves us this week. When you read this, it will be December already, […]
The coldest nights of winter are still several weeks away, but Dr. Christopher Stearns of Dalton Animal Care said now is the time to start thinking about how to keep pets safe and warm this winter. "We are approaching the temperature zone where we need to start making some plans,...
I love it when past students of mine keep in touch with me. Whether they send a quick little message on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram, it makes me feel good to connect with them. One past college student of mine, Leah, is so great about sending links to articles she knows I’d love, memes about our shared favorite season (winter), favorite TV series ("Schitt’s Creek"), or anything related to dogs for me/cats for her.
Compared to 2020, a lot more people are expected to gather for the holidays, and many, including those who are vaccinated, are deciding to get COVID-19 tests ahead of their Thanksgiving gatherings. "On Thanksgiving, we’re going to have it at my grandma's house and she's pretty old so we don’t...
Lafayette,LA- The holidays are unique because, for many, its all about giving to others. Two organizations are coming together to see not only that kids have a big smile on their faces but their parents as well. This holiday season Lafayette local Roy Meche wants to lend a helping hand...
I believe that we are well into fall and summer is behind us. We have some days this week up in the high 70s and low 80s but I’ll take that over those high 90s we have in the summer. It sure makes it nice when you are on the water fishin’, too. You can fish all day and not get baked on the boat. The cooler weather will also get the fish to bitin’ and they become a little more aggressive this time of the year.
Parents and students often wonder: When should I start thinking about the SAT and ACT? To best position yourself or your student for the college application process at the beginning of senior year, students should start creating their college admissions testing plan at the end of their sophomore year or toward the beginning of junior year, ideally. If you're later than that, you're still ok! Here are the steps to get you started:
Most makerspaces and hackerspaces have one night per week or month where the ‘space is open to the public in order to entice new people into joining up. Whereas most members just write their name in Sharpie on a piece of masking tape, [Madison] wanted to do something extra. And what better way to get people interested in your ‘space than by wearing something useful that came out of it?
ENID, Okla. — When Bailey Brown looked at the Enid Lights Up the Plains volunteer schedule, she knew the weekend before the big event could be vital, so she and two fellow Junior Welfare League members penciled themselves in. “Lights Up the Plains is a big community event,” Brown said,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The search for the remains of Maya Millete will continue over the long, Thanksgiving weekend near the Glamis sand dunes. But family members will have to return to Chula Vista on Sunday for their weekly visitation with the missing mother’s three children. “We had our...
DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC was the perfect spot to buy anything from Minnesota. That’s because, for the first time, MN Christmas Market decided to make one of its stops in Duluth. We’re talking dozens of Minnesota brands and makers all in one room. “Anyone who is from Minnesota is...
SUNDAY RECITAL Students of Mrs. Cindy Laur and Mrs. Anitra Mercer performed at a recital at Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church Nov. 14. Mrs. Laur’s five piano students each performed a selection, and some ...
The popular video-focused app TikTok features short videos with durations ranging from 13 seconds to three minutes and includes entertainment, stunts, pranks, and tricks. With its steadily growing youthful audience and popularity that hasn’t shown signs of waning, the company continues to make its mark in the world of social media. Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the social media giant reported earlier this year that it has one billion active global users.
‘FOREVER’ CANDLES Mary Marelich of Grayling talks with customer Corinne Mikulin of Houghton Lake about “forever” candles. The lamp oil used is colorless and odorless, Marelich said. REINDEER-READY Sor...
Shop Small Saturday shoppers in Roscommon County stopped by multiple stores Nov. 27 in St. Helen and Roscommon, and two were rewarded with prize packages.However, the winner of the Higgins Lake-Roscom…
GOTCHA COVERED Denise Strauss, owner of Gotcha Covered, 407 C Lake St., Roscommon, opened her shop about a month ago. She specializes in minky blankets made of soft polyester. “It washes up amazingly,...
If you ever see the four letters “SSSS” printed on your boarding pass, you’re going to be spending more time at security checkpoints. The four letters stand for “secondary security screening selection.”. It’s a designation alerting security checkpoint personnel to pull you aside for enhanced security screening. But how did...
