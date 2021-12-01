BADGE-MAKING TIME

I believe that we are well into fall and summer is behind us. We have some days this week up in the high 70s and low 80s but I’ll take that over those high 90s we have in the summer. It sure makes it nice when you are on the water fishin’, too. You can fish all day and not get baked on the boat. The cooler weather will also get the fish to bitin’ and they become a little more aggressive this time of the year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO