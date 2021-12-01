Child found dead at Navco Oaks Apartments, mother found unconscious may be involved

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. 12/1/21): Mobile Police say the mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead at Navco Oaks Apartments may have something to do with his death. She has only been identified as a 44-year-old woman. Police found her unconscious at the At Home Furniture Store parking lot on Schillinger Road at about noon on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this case please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A boy was found dead at the Navco Oaks Apartments Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene, but this does not necessarily mean foul play is involved.

Investigators have released few details so far. Stay tuned to WKRG News 5 for any updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.