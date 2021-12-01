ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child found dead at Navco Oaks Apartments, mother found unconscious may be involved

By Carey Cox
 6 days ago

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. 12/1/21): Mobile Police say the mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead at Navco Oaks Apartments may have something to do with his death. She has only been identified as a 44-year-old woman. Police found her unconscious at the At Home Furniture Store parking lot on Schillinger Road at about noon on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this case please call Mobile Police  at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A boy was found dead at the Navco Oaks Apartments Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene, but this does not necessarily mean foul play is involved.

Investigators have released few details so far. Stay tuned to WKRG News 5 for any updates.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

