The City of Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office is issuing an open burning ban starting this morning and running thru Friday evening. No open burning of any kind will be allowed. A burn ban is also in place in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but that ban is only through the remainder of today. Fire officials said yesterday that they would reevaluate on Friday to decide whether the ban should be extended.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO