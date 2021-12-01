ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Mullen goal secures Dundee victory against St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNta6_0dBXq8od00

Dundee secured back-to-back cinch Premiership wins for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Dens.

The home side were in a confident frame of mind after beating Motherwell 3-0 at home on Saturday.

And they picked up where they left off against Saints, deservedly taking another three points thanks to a first-half Danny Mullen goal.

The result lifts the Dark Blues up to ninth in the table, above their opponents whose winless run stretched to three league games.

Dundee were quickly into their stride and had a half chance in the first minute but Luke McCowan’s shot from the edge of the Saints box was blocked.

Home skipper Charlie Adam then had an opportunity of his own from a Paul McGowan corner but St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark comfortably held his headed effort under his crossbar.

Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins was called into action shortly after when Ali Crawford whipped in a free-kick from the left with the keeper having to acrobatically punch the ball away to safety.

Adam was in the mood and the former Scotland and Rangers midfielder produced another moment of magic, sending a superb crossfield pass to Paul McMullan galloping down the right but the winger’s composure deserted him as he advanced into the Saints box and his shot flew well wide.

McCowan came close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute when he hit a superb shot from 22 yards that clipped the outside of Clark’s left-hand post.

However, the Dark Blues did take the lead just three minutes later. McGowan played a pass into the feet of Mullen 16 yards from goal and the striker turned smartly before firing low past Clark for his second goal in successive games.

Saints looked to hit back straight away and Eetu Vertainen tried his luck from long range but his shot was easily gathered by Legzdins.

Just three minutes after the restart, Dundee came close to doubling their advantage. Jordan Marshall sent a cross in from the left with Mullen producing a superb header that Clark tipped over his bar.

St Johnstone did have a chance on the break but Vertainen’s final pass to Chris Kane was too heavy and the opportunity was lost.

Dundee had a great opportunity to put the game to bed in the 82nd minute, but McMullan shot just over with the goal at his mercy.

