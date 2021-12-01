ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Page says county health director stays despite ‘no confidence’ vote

By Chris Hayes
 6 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says he’ll fight his county council over his health director and if there’s a mask mandate as well.

As we reported Tuesday, it came out in a court hearing that there is no St. Louis County mask mandate, yet Dr. Page continued to say the mandate stands.

How can Page say there’s a mandate when the county’s own lawyer—in court—said the order had been removed from the county website?

“The county’s order has been removed from the county’s website because we’re revising the order,” Page said. “Whether the order’s on the website or not, the order is in effect.”

Meanwhile, County Councilman Ernie Trakas says the opposite.

“What I tell people is there’s no enforceable mandate that you’re confronted with right now,” he said.

The mandate was issued by acting health director Dr. Faisal Khan. On Tuesday evening, Khan was voted down in his confirmation process . Yet he remains in his position.

“I think the council has spoken, that at least 5 of 7 members do not have confidence in Dr. Khan,” Trakas said. “Perhaps more than any other administrative position at this time, credibility is essential, and Dr. Khan has lost that, and it cannot be recovered.”

Page says he’ll press on.

“I mean, Dr. Khan, like all health directors in the state and in the country, is under attack,” he said.

Khan made national news in July after he reportedly flipped his middle finger to a crowd at a council meeting.

Now he’s taking heat again for an email he wrote on Nov. 23 to his staff. He thanked health employees and told them to ignore the “lunatic fringe” who oppose health orders.

“His word choice over the past week was not artful,” Page said. “It wasn’t helpful, but he’s under a great deal of stress.”

The county executive says the email was taken out of context and that Dr. Kahn’s overall message was to thank health workers for their hard work.

“I believe he should press on and get us through this pandemic,” Page said.

Trakas said, “I don’t agree with that decision, but the County Executive gets to make his choice.”

Page today saying he’s focused on what’s best for public health.

He asked, “What do you want to do? Do you want to do what’s right to protect your family?” He continued, “If you want to do that, then follow the public health experts. If you don’t want to do that then find a piece of information on the internet somewhere that you like and grab on to that.”

We reached out directly to Dr. Kahn and received no answer.

Dr. Page added that his insistence there’s a mask mandate is based on a letter from the State Health Department he claims backs his local department’s authority and that DHSS intends to appeal the recent Missouri judge decision prohibiting local health orders.

