ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Tazewell County Jail workers have voted to strike over wages and working conditions

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYfhj_0dBXplvO00

The Tazewell County Jail control room operators, represented by the Policemen’s Benevolent Labor Committee, voted last week to go on strike. According to Police Benevolent Labor Committee Attorney David Amerson, the decision was a response to a breakdown in negotiations with Tazewell County officials.

“The union has attempted to secure a fair contract with the county for control room operators for nearly three years,” said Amerson. “During this time, the county has engaged in a variety of techniques designed to stall negotiations or to bargain in bad faith. The control room operators are subjected to forced and inconsistent shifts, supervisory practices that skirt Illinois labor law, and pay that can only be described as shameful when compared to the seriousness of the duty they perform.”

Control room operators monitor the physical security of the jail, control security access within the facility, and are responsible for the physical safety of all correctional officers and inmates.

Amerson described their work as "a crucial public safety duty for the citizens of Tazewell County," and noted that a control room operator’s starting salary is $13 an hour. He maintained that the low pay has led to a high turnover rate in the past two years.

“It’s a constant revolving door of new people who have to be trained and obviously aren’t as effective as (more experienced) employees,” Amerson added.

Video and jail jumpsuits:Defense lawyer seeks changes during hearing on Mackinaw homicide

While he said he supports the operators’ right to strike, Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower expressed disappointment over their decision to do so in this instance, noting that the contract over which they are striking expired Tuesday. He had believed that contract negotiations between the operators and county officials had been going in a positive direction.

“Wages were all taken care of, and there was only one issue still outstanding,” said Lower. “I’m really surprised that they were going to strike over this one issue … longevity for part-time employees. We don’t currently have any employees that this issue affects. So, I’m confused to why they’re striking for something that doesn’t affect anybody.”

Amerson said that the operators are seeking a $15 an hour starting wage, more personal days off and better overtime conditions. He does not believe the question of wages had been satisfactorily settled prior to the control room operators’ decision to strike.

“We’ve been bargaining for three years, and last December, the county gave us their final offer on wages, meaning they were done talking about it,” he noted. “(They said) ‘We’ll spend some time bargaining over other things, like uniform allowance, but we’re done talking about wages.’”

For the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the strike means that correctional officers will have to work the control room – which in turn means that some officers will have to work more overtime. Both Amerson and Lower have expressed willingness for their respective sides to continue meeting in hopes of reaching an accord.

“We’ll continue forward and try to get this addressed,” said Lower. “But, I don’t see a strike is necessary to get us to negotiate when we’re already willing to do that.”

“The union remains willing and hopeful to meet and bargain with the county in order to prevent any undue disruptions to the safety of the community,” Amerson said. "The decision to strike was made in order to stabilize the essential safety services that the citizens of this county demand of their elected officials. The control room operators are not striking out of a mere desire for more money, but rather out of desperation for how their working conditions have deteriorated.”

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

NCAE calls for better working conditions, higher minimum wage

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NCAE calls for better working conditions, higher minimum wage. The North Carolina Association of Educators is holding a rally outside the Wake County Public School...
ADVOCACY
New Haven Register

90 mental health workers in CT set to strike over ‘mandated’ overtime

WESTPORT — About 90 nurses and workers at St. Vincent’s Medical Centers’ behavioral health network on Tuesday announced their intention to strike, protesting work policies. Amid what Hartford HealthCare, parent company of St. Vincent’s, has acknowledged as a staffing shortage, the workers claim they have been required to work double...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News On 6

New Jail Plan In The Works For Oklahoma County

Oklahoma County could have a new jail on the way. The county commissioners voted on Monday to move forward with trying to build a new facility. “There are certain things that cannot be fixed in this facility," said Criminal Justice Advisory Council Executive Director Timothy Tardibono. For decades, issues like...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
County
Tazewell County, IL
Tazewell County, IL
Society
wglt.org

Restaurant, construction workers see significant wage growth in McLean County

Restaurant workers in Bloomington-Normal were able to take advantage of a worker shortage to get better pay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show wages for food service workers in Bloomington-Normal grew 13% in the second quarter this year versus this time in 2020. Food service workers saw average weekly wages rise from $346 to $385, according to BLS data.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wchstv.com

Striking workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to accept contract

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hundreds of maintenance and service workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital, who have been on strike for 29 days, are headed back to work. Members of the SEIU 1199 WVKYOH voted to accept a new contract presented by the hospital on Tuesday. Cabell Huntington Hospital officials said...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Control Room#Correctional Officers#Policemen
cityandstateny.com

County officials call on Hochul to support increased wages for home care workers

New York is facing a crisis in the home care industry. The population of older residents is increasing, and there is a growing desire among the elderly and disabled – especially during the pandemic – to remain at home rather than in a congregate setting. At the same time, the state is facing a shortage of home health aides, in large part due to low wages. In a letter shared exclusively with City & State, offices for the aging from 40 counties across the state are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to support legislation that would increase the rate of pay for home care workers paid through Medicaid in an effort to attract people to the field, and to keep them from leaving.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOCO

Oklahoma County Commissioners vote unanimously for new jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Monday, the Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously for a new jail in Oklahoma City after years of controversy. Officials said the current jail is not fixable, and now they can move forward with building a new county jail. For years, there have been problems at...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
wglt.org

All ICU beds in B-N are full and the county health director expects COVID hospitalizations will increase

The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) said Thursday all intensive care beds in Bloomington-Normal are full, along with 99% of all hospital beds. The county has nearly 900 active coronavirus cases. That's the county's highest mark since January. It includes 195 new cases announced Thursday. MCHD said 22 McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 — up one from Wednesday.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Houston Chronicle

Harris County Commissioners Court votes to create essential workers’ board

Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to create an advisory board of essential workers to represent the needs and experiences of the county’s low-wage frontline laborers. The motion to create a 13-person Harris County Essential Workers Board passed 3-2, along party lines. The Workers Defense Project, an advocacy group...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
sonomastatestar.com

Kaiser workers on strike

Local members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), the largest Kaiser union, have been on strike for more than two months over wages. To show their support, more than 500 Kaiser Permanente workers joined the picket line outside the main Santa Rosa complex. SEIU plans to picket other Kaiser sites in Northern California.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Philly

Gopuff Drivers Go On Strike In Philadelphia, Nationwide Demanding Higher Wages, Better Working Conditions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers who work for the digital delivery service Gopuff went on strike Tuesday, and they say they’re unhappy about low wages and poor working conditions. With over 500 locations across the United States, Gopuff prides itself on ultra-fast delivery. On Tuesday, drivers caused disruption to call attention to what they consider unfair conditions. A now $15 billion dollar company founded by two Drexel University students eight years ago is now being called out. Protests weren’t only happening at Gopuff’s headquarters on Spring Garden Street. Hundreds were set to strike here in Pennsylvania as well as several states across the country,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Indiana State Teachers Association urges for teachers to have a voice in working conditions

ANDERSON — During the upcoming General Assembly, the Indiana State Teachers Association will urge legislature to restore teachers’ voices about their working conditions. “It is important, now more than ever, to retain our current teachers and one of the best ways to do this is by providing them professional pay,” Keith Gambill, ISTA president, said at a news conference Nov 15.
INDIANA STATE
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

9
Followers
4
Post
736
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy