Before the NIL era began in July, there was apprehension among its opponents that allowing athletes to do marketing and endorsement deals would lead to the downfall of college sports—that fans would stop watching, attending and following teams and leagues in the aftermath. But according to a forthcoming survey conducted on behalf of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State, that hasn’t been the case over the first five months. The opposite actually appears to be true, with NIL paying off in the court of public opinion, particularly among many minority respondents. The NIL rule change has not significantly altered consumption habits...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO