Local Lee’s hopes recruitment effort is a recipe for success

KETTERING — Like many businesses across the country, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has struggled to recruit employees, so they decided to get creative.

Chuck Doran is the owner of 13 Lee’s locations across the Miami Valley. Doran told News Center 7′s Candace Price that his restaurants in Centerville, Englewood and Kettering are critically understaffed.

“It’s been a struggle to find employees that want to work in the quick-service industry,” Doran said. “Drive up and down the street and if you look in any fast-food restaurant, you’ll see that’s the case.”

Doran got creative and teamed up with the local band Night Beast. The band first paired up with Lee’s back in August during a music festival and came up with the idea for a promo video.

Nick Testa, singer of Night Beast, said working with Lee’s was about much more than the chicken.

Testa and his bandmates have also worked in the service industry and understand the struggles that come with a lot of demand but not a lot of supply.

Doran said he has seen an uptick in applicants since releasing the video last week.

Pay at Lee’s is $10 an hour, and you’re going to get free chicken if you are hired. You can apply anywhere online, on their website or on their Facebook page.

