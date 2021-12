The Mets have signed Mark Canha to a two-year contract, Joel Sherman of the New Post reports. The contract is worth $26.5 million. Canha could be slated to take over right-field if/when Michael Conforto departs in free agency. Canha will be 33 years of age during spring training. He has seen his average dip during the past two seasons. Canha batted a career-high of .273 in 2019 but only .246 in 2020 and .231 last season. Canha also set a career-high in HRs in 2019 with 26; other than that, though, he has never eclipsed 17 HRs in a season.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO