COVID testing up as CT infections rise and first omicron case detected in US

By Nicholas Rondinone and John Moritz, Nicholas Rondinone, John Moritz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cases COVID cases rise and the first infection linked to the omicron variant has been detected in the United States, testing for the disease has increased slightly in Connecticut, data shows. As of last week, the seven-day average for new tests administered in Connecticut has hovered around 35,000...

kyma.com

First confirmed US case of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in California

(CNN) -- The United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in California. In a White House news briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the case was in an individual who traveled from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

US COVID-19 daily deaths rise to 3,800 - the highest in three months - with more than 100,000 cases a week for the first time since October as the Omicron variant is detected in six states

COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising across the United States as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the country. On Thursday, officials recorded 140,875 new cases of the virus with a seven-day rolling average of 101,119, marking the first time that the average has surpassed 100,000 since October 6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
newmilfordspectrum.com

What reporting system shows about COVID vaccine reactions in CT

Of nearly 39,000 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines reported in Connecticut, the most common is headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS allows both doctors and patients to submit reactions, called “adverse events,” related to vaccines. In Connecticut, there have been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
SCIENCE
newmilfordspectrum.com

Lamont: 2nd omicron case detected as CT positivity rate hits 8.3%

While Connecticut reported the highest COVID-19 positivity rate since the height of the pandemic nearly a year ago, Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday a Fairfield County man has contracted the state’s second confirmed omicron case. The governor’s office reported Tuesday the positivity rate was 8.3 percent, the highest since Jan....
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Pfizer vaccine shown to give partial protection against omicron variant in early studies

Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether...
PHARMACEUTICALS

