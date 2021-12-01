ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Lacklustre Paris Saint-Germain held by Nice in Ligue 1

By Reuters
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi had a night to forget as Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless stalemate at the Parc des Princes by Nice in a dull Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday. Argentine forward...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man City v Paris St-Germain: The key stats

Manchester City went unbeaten in their first five meetings with Paris St-Germain in European competition, but suffered a 2-0 defeat in their most recent meeting back in September. City, however, have won both of their games against PSG at the Etihad - 1-0 in April 2016 and 2-0 in May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Problems Manchester City Face vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City will book a place in the next round of the Champions League with a victory or even a draw against Paris Saint-Germain today. But beating the French side will be a difficult task to accomplish. The Blues did an unexpected double against the star-studded side last term to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsaldente.com

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain. The international break was over last week. The fans got to see the league games, and there were a lot of talking points from those matches. Some were left disappointed, while some were left overjoyed. But the league games are in the past. This week the football fans will get to experience the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League will be coming back after almost half a month. The last time it happened, several teams had qualified for the second round. Hopefully, this time too, we will be getting to see some good football.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
vavel.com

Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain Preview: How To Watch, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Predicted Lineups & Ones to Watch (UEFA Champions League 2021/22)

Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain go head to head on Wednesday evening in a mouth watering UEFA Champions League clash. The Citizens will be looking to avenge a 2-0 defeat from the reverse fixture on Matchday 2, whilst Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to steer his cohort to a first ever victory at the Etihad Stadium.
UEFA
The Independent

Pep Guardiola has what Mauricio Pochettino can never have at Paris Saint-Germain: a team built in his image

Why would Mauricio Pochettino ever want to leave Paris Saint-Germain? He has the players, he has the resources, he has a commensurate pay packet, which he could spend on all the Argentinian steak and energy crystals you can buy in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Why would you even entertain going elsewhere? Well, perhaps the reason is simple. Perhaps it is because he does not have the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Argentine#Psg#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Espn#Rc Lens
BBC

Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward suffers ankle ligament injury

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage, the French club have confirmed. The 29-year-old Brazil international was carried off on a stretcher in the last few minutes of Sunday's 3-1 away victory at Saint-Etienne. Neymar is set to miss seven...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
casinonewsdaily.com

Paris Saint – Germain defeats Saint – Etienne but PSG loses Neymar to Injury

On Sunday, November 28th, 2021 Paris Saint – Germain placed an emphatic beat down on Saint – Etienne with a final tally of 3 to 1. PSG’s superstar striker Lionel Messi recorded 3 – assists in the match helping lead Paris Saint – Germain to the victory as well as the 12 – point lead at the top of the French League.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe 'getting closer' to Real Madrid move next summer with Paris Saint-Germain 'pessimistic' over their chances of getting the French star to sign a new contract as they look set to lose him on a free

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly pessimistic over their chances of signing Kylian Mbappe to a new contract. Mbappe is in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes and could leave the club for nothing at the end of the season. Real Madrid made two mega-money offers for...
SOCCER
90min.com

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs RC Lens - Ligue 1

On Saturday, table-topping Paris Saint-Germain visit an RC Lens side vying for European football despite residing in Ligue 2 two years ago. Mauricio Pochettino's ensemble of galacticos have dropped points in just three of their first 16 league games to start the campaign. However, following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City and a midweek stalemate with Nice, Les Parisiens are in a mini gully of form for their lofty standards.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace result and five things we learned from Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford as Fred scored a late winner in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge. The Brazilian produced a wonderful first-time finish from the angle in the 77th minute to earn United back-to-back wins in the Premier League following their 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday. United were bright in the first half but were frustrated by a disciplined Crystal Palace side and were unable to create any clear chances to reward their positive play. Palace were the better side for spells in the second half and had a glorious...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy