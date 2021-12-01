ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough judge notes ‘total depravity’ as she orders man detained in McKay Bay murder

By Dan Sullivan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2y0T_0dBXoziR00
Catherine Catlin listens to attorneys during the pretrial detention hearing for Robert Kessler, who is accused of murdering Stephanie Crone-Overholts, dismembering her body and dumping her body parts into McKay Bay. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lutz man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman and tossing her body parts off the 22nd Street Bridge into McKay Bay will remain jailed without bail, a judge ruled Wednesday.

After hearing two hours of lurid testimony from a homicide detective, Judge Catherine Catlin concluded there were no release conditions she could impose on Robert Kessler that would ensure the community’s safety.

“The total depravity that is evident in this crime leads me to believe there is a risk of harm to community,” the judge said.

Kessler, 69, did not attend the hearing. His attorneys waived his presence. He is accused of second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body in the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

Court documents filed by prosecutors depict a virtual trail of evidence that led police to Kessler. It was a trail that began in the waters of McKay Bay on Nov. 11, when a fisherman spotted a severed human leg. The leg bore a tattoo with the names Sean, Greg and Zach.

An image of the tattoo generated a tip that led police to identify Crone-Overholts as the victim. More of her body parts, including another leg and her lower and upper torso were found in the waters southeast of Palmetto Beach in the following days.

Tampa police homicide Detective Matthew Kirkpatrick detailed an investigation that led to Kessler’s home, where Crone-Overholts had been staying. They found her blood and other evidence inside.

In Wednesday’s hearing, the detective mentioned that investigators still have not found Crone-Overholts’ head and one of her arms. Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon also noted that forensic analysts identified DNA belonging to another unknown female in the carpet in the same room where the victim was said to have been staying.

The room belonged to Kessler’s 8-year-old daughter, whom police interviewed during their investigation.

Witnesses who had been fishing and kayaking in the area reported seeing a man standing on the 22nd Street Bridge tossing plastic bags and bins into the water.

Assistant Public Defender Maria Dunker argued that much of the detective’s testimony was hearsay. But the judge found there was a substantial probability that Kessler committed a dangerous crime.

She noted that the “heinous act” was committed in a home where a child resides. She also noted the “bravado” of a person disposing of a body by dropping it from a bridge within view of other people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39os8i_0dBXoziR00

“I have no way to protect the community from this individual,” the judge said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Body found in New Port Richey ID’d as Kathleen Moore, Pasco sheriff says

A body found in New Port Richey Tuesday has been positively identified as Kathleen Moore, a 34-year-old Pinellas woman who has been missing for more than a week. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference Tuesday that Moore’s body had been found earlier that day and that it was positively identified via identifying tattoos. The news comes a day after Nocco announced the arrest of Moore’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Collin Knapp, in Moore’s death.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa Bay Times photographer’s year in photos: Douglas R. Clifford

Cameron Herrin reacts the moment he hears his sentence — 24 years in prison — at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Hillsborough County Edgecomb Courthouse before 13th Judicial Circuit Court judge Christopher Nash in downtown Tampa. Herrin was the driver of a Ford Mustang that collided with a mother and daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018, as Herrin, who was then 18, was racing another driver, John Barrineau. The Mustang hit David’s wife, Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt, who was pushing thier 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, in a stroller across the iconic Tampa roadway. Both Herrin and Barrineau pleaded guilty late last year to vehicular homicide. Barrineau made a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison. Herrin has left it up to judge to decide what his penalty should be. He faced a maximum of 30 years in prison. Sentencing guidelines suggested about 18 years.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lutz, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater boy, 3, in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot

CLEARWATER — A 3 year-old boy accidently shot himself in the shoulder Sunday, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The shooting occurred at Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road, at 3:34 p.m. The gunshot wound to the child was self-inflicted, according to preliminary information from officers. The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. He is in stable condition, officers said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man in critical condition after Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER — A man remains in critical condition after he was shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The shooting occurred at 2:24 p.m. at LaSalle Street and Dr. Mather Luther King Jr. Avenue N. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street, where the victim, Ivan Cobbs Jr, 22, had run after being shot, officers said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Separate Clearwater shootings leave man and child injured

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in Clearwater. An hour later, about two miles away, a child was shot in an unrelated incident, Clearwater police said. The first shooting occurred at 2:24 p.m. at LaSalle Street and North MLK Jr. Avenue. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street, where the victim had run after being shot, police said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater police extract snake found in man’s couch

Clearwater police officers responded to a call Saturday at the Marilyn Pines condominiums after a man reported that a snake was nesting in his couch, according to a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department. Officers carried the couch outside and extracted a red-tailed boa, according to the post. Police...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kessler
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police arrest 16-year-old in shooting death of 13-year-old

TAMPA — A 16-year-old faces a charge of first-degree murder in last month’s shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, according to Tampa police. Ja’Marion Strange was arrested Friday night in the Nov. 23 shooting of Ty’Quahn Johnson, who police said was found wounded outside the Lee Davis Community Center. Callers reported the shooting about 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of E 26th Avenue and N 22nd Street.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas sheriff seeks nearly $5 million in state funding for pursuit course

Fewer than 10 times a year since 2016, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy has made the split-second decision to pursue a driver fleeing capture. The number of pursuits dropped dramatically after a policy change in 2013 when Sheriff Bob Gualtieri moved to only allow a chase if the driver has committed a forcible felony, such as murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and other violent crimes.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Riverview bicyclist dies after crash on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough, troopers say

A bicyclist who sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 73-year-old Riverview man was riding his bike north of Riverview Drive when troopers say he crossed into the path of a pickup truck being driven by a 51-year-old Riverview woman and was struck around 10:49 a.m. Nov. 19.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Total Depravity#Attorneys
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41

A Tampa man injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night died on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. 41 near 10th Avenue South. Troopers said the motorcyclist, 53, was driving south on the inside lane when he lost control. Both he...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman found shot near riverfront park has died, Tampa police say

TAMPA — One of the two women who were found shot near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park earlier this week has succumbed to her wounds, according to Tampa police. The incident took place Wednesday evening near W Grace Street and N Delaware Avenue. Police were called to the area about 8:10 p.m. and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman dies in St. Petersburg tractor-trailer crash, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman died Sunday afternoon after she drove into the back of a parked tractor-trailer, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Just before noon, a tractor-trailer owned by A&B Moving Solutions was stopped in the north curb lane of 1st Avenue North, in the 4700 block. The driver of the tractor-trailer had made a delivery at a house on the street, then picked up his reflective triangles and got back into the cab.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Boy, 13, dies after 3-vehicle crash on I-75

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County on Oct. 7 died Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy was one of three people hospitalized after troopers said a 33-year-old Brooksville man driving a pickup truck became distracted by spilled coffee and failed to slow down near milepost 281, slamming into the back of a sedan driven by a 27-year-old woman from Horatio, Arkansas. The woman’s sedan was propelled into the back of a sedan being driven by a 28-year-old Mascotte man, the Highway Patrol said.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Winter Haven man, 28, killed in crash on I-4 in Seffner

SEFFNER — A 28-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Monday morning when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. near the interstate’s mile marker No. 10 in Seffner, troopers said. Troopers said the man was speeding...
SEFFNER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist dies after Hernando County crash

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died after a Saturday afternoon crash on U.S. 19 in Hernando County. The motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 19 when a westbound pickup truck made a left turn at the intersection of Centralia Road, into the path of the motorcyclist, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place at 3:27 p.m., the report said.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy