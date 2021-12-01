ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free greeting card from Hallmark

By Carolyn
wichitaonthecheap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigned, sealed and delivered. Because everyone’s texting and e-mailing nowadays, getting a greeting card in the mail is extra special. However, sending one requires a little time and effort, but Hallmark has the solution with its Sign & Send option. The greeting...

b105.com

Win a $1,000 James Free Jewelers gift card!

B-105 and James Free Jewelers want to make sure everyone knows their Christmas movies!. Each weekday in the 3pm hour, Jesse will play a different sound bite from a Christmas movie. Be the first caller (513-749-2105) to correctly name the movie title, and you’ll be qualified to win the James Free gift card.
WBAY Green Bay

Holiday Hacks: Gift wrapping and greeting cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Friday sales have been going on for, what, two months now? Some people are already boasting online that their Christmas shopping is done. Now it’s time to wrap those presents and sign the Christmas cards. We spent hours on YouTube (we can do that when it’s “for work”) looking for some of the best, easy-to-follow videos. We know how busy this season gets, so we focused on the “wow factor” that makes your family and friends feel extra-appreciated without requiring much extra time. No special tools or skills are required beyond scissors, double-sided tape, patience, and maybe un-learning some old wrapping habits.
rimonthly.com

Stock Up on Holiday Greeting Cards, Notes and More By E. Frances Paper

Founded in 2013 by sisters Ali Flippin and Jenni Laundon and cousin Emily Roberts, E. Frances Paper provides an array of lively greeting cards, note cards, notepads and more, displaying fun characters and objects in creative watercolor paintings. This holiday season, the women plan on adding that cheerful spark to your family’s households with the help of their products.
NEWPORT, RI
jillianharris.com

Day 4: 12 Free People Gift Cards!

HO HO HO!! Welcome to Day 4 of our 12 Days of Giving Campaign! We aren’t even halfway through our campaign yet and so far, our amazing brand partners have donated $30,000 to some incredible organizations and provided awesome giveaways for 36 of you to potentially score! So, why stop there?! Let’s keep the giving GOING!
SHOPPING
wichitaonthecheap.com

Not your usual Starbucks BOGO free (Alaska Airlines ticket)

I’ve never seen anything like this before. Forget your typical BOGO free caramel macchiato. This month Starbucks is giving away a BOGO free plane ticket. (Not kidding. It’s not April first, either, so I don’t think their pulling our legs.) Enjoying Starbucks at the airport is just a given for...
TRAVEL
KXLY

What to Buy (and Skip) in December 2021

Wouldn’t it be convenient to wrap up the year with straightforward shopping advice? Alas, the retail landscape is still chaotic. So it’s hard to tell which products (if any) will be listed at an affordable price point this month. If you’re looking for the short answer as to what’s worth...
BUSINESS
Denver Post

TubaChristmas, Boulder’s Freezie Fest, free Hallmark cards and more cheap deals in December

Cookie lovers will like “the way the cookie crumbles” on National Cookie Day. From Dec. 3 to 5, Insomnia Cookies is offering three sweet specials to celebrate the day. Anyone can stop by for a free Classic Cookie of their choice – no purchase necessary. (The offer also applies to delivery orders placed on its site. However, a $6 delivery minimum applies.) Plus, “cookie monsters” can enjoy a 12-pack of Classic Cookies for $15 or four-pack of Deluxe Cookies for $10. And, finally, members of the shop’s CookieMagic club enjoy a free six-pack of cookies. Even sweeter, through Dec. 31, new club members get their first month at no cost with promo code SWEETMAGIC. There are four shops in Colorado — Boulder, Denver (2) and Ft. Collins. insomniacookies.com.
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Stanley Is Offering Up to 61% Off Best Sellers

Sometimes there’s never enough time to sit down at the start of your day to enjoy a small bite or beverage. When you need to be out the door quickly and to your destination, you may often need to pack whatever you’ve prepared for on the go. That’s where Stanley’s line of gear comes in handy, and right now, for a limited time, they’re on sale at 50% off their regular price. Even better, they make ideal must-have gear for campers and weekend getaways when you want to have beverages and foods on hand — without the worry, they won’t be...
