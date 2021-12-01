ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NYPD sergeant sentenced in 9/11 collection scheme

By Associated Press, Aliza Chasan
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — A former NYPD sergeant was sentenced to months in prison after she lied to cheat a fund set up to reimburse victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks .

Sally Spinosa said she worked for hundreds of hours at the Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island in the aftermath of 9/11. Prosecutors said she was pregnant and doing limited work outside the Staten Island Investigations Unit’s offices for some of that time. She was also out of the office entirely on parental leave for some of that time period.

“As she has now admitted, Sally Spinosa stole money for programs intended to benefit the brave men and women of the NYPD, and first-responders across the city, who were injured in the rescue and recovery efforts following September 11, 2001,”  Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in August. She did so by repeatedly lying about the time she spent in the rescue and recovery effort, and will now face the consequences of such brazen lies.”

In total, Spinosa was sentenced to two months in prison, four months of home confinement and two years of supervised release.

Spinosa was with the department from 1986 until July 2019 and was assigned to Staten Island in September 2011.

PIX11

PIX11

