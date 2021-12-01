ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Launches The Countdown To Christmas With Festive Song

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Now that it’s December, Tim McGraw says the countdown to Christmas has started! The country hitmaker is calling on fans to “celebrate the spirit of the season all over the world.”

Of course, festivities com with the help of McGraw’s latest holiday single, “Christmas All Over The World.” The festivities track celebrates those hanging Christmas lights from a cactus in the desert, all the way to those hanging mistletoe in Tokyo — and everywhere in between. The country crooner sings: “When the bells, the bells / The bells are ringing / The joy, the joy / The joy they're bringing / The bells, the bells / The bells are ringing / For every boy and girl” Listen to the song here :

Earlier this year, McGraw shared a music video for another one of his songs , “7500 OBO.” The video featured a special star: McGraw’s youngest daughter, Audrey , 19. Audrey became the star of the video with a unique twist: “…instead of it being a story about a guy and his truck, we made it a story about a teenaged girl and her truck,” McGraw explained. He also revealed the story of how Audrey became the leading lady of the video: with permission from “the boss,” her mother —and McGraw’s wife — Faith Hill .

McGraw and Hill have also teamed up with on another on 1883 , which serves as the prequel to the hit series Yellowstone . The country power couple star as James and Margaret Dutton on their “journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.” The new series is set to premiere on December 19.

