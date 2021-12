Lillard (rest) will not be available for Tuesday's game against Detroit, according to Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl. The Blazers are calling it a rest day for the All-Star guard, who played 31 minutes in Monday night's blowout loss to Utah. He finished with just 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting -- already his sixth game this season with fewer than 20 points. Lillard had only seven such games during the entire 2020-21 regular season, so it's very possible he's still bothered by the abdominal tendinopathy that's plagued him through the first six weeks of the campaign. The team hasn't said much about the issue, but for the time being at least, Lillard appears determined to continue to play through it. With Nassir Little (ankle) and Norman Powell (quad) also out Tuesday, the Blazers will be without three of their regulars.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO