Dave Grohl And Greg Kurstin 'Jump' Into Hanukkah With Van Halen Cover

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid tribute to "quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews," David Lee Roth , with a cover of Van Halen 's "Jump." Aside from showing off their jumping skills, Grohl also gave his best Diamond Dave impression with a seductive stage (or in this case, floor) crawl, and Kurstin might not be Eddie Van Halen , but he can do a mean keytar solo.

"Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training," the YouTube description reads. "He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen...with 'Jump.'"

Watch the duo cover "Jump" above.

The Van Halen cover follows Grohl and Kurstin's takes on Barry Manilow's "Copacabana," the Ramones ' "Blitzkrieg Bop," and Lisa Loeb 's "Stay."

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions . Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground 's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks ’ “Frustrated,” Elastica ’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan ‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches ‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain ’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake ’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys ’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.