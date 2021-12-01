ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl And Greg Kurstin 'Jump' Into Hanukkah With Van Halen Cover

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnreN_0dBXnuGb00

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid tribute to "quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews," David Lee Roth , with a cover of Van Halen 's "Jump." Aside from showing off their jumping skills, Grohl also gave his best Diamond Dave impression with a seductive stage (or in this case, floor) crawl, and Kurstin might not be Eddie Van Halen , but he can do a mean keytar solo.

"Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training," the YouTube description reads. "He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen...with 'Jump.'"

Watch the duo cover "Jump" above.

The Van Halen cover follows Grohl and Kurstin's takes on Barry Manilow's "Copacabana," the Ramones ' "Blitzkrieg Bop," and Lisa Loeb 's "Stay."

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions . Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground 's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks ’ “Frustrated,” Elastica ’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan ‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches ‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain ’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake ’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys ’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Jews#Jewish#Rock And Roll#Beastie Boys
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Rolling Stones Salute Late Charlie Watts at Secret Tribute Show

The Rolling Stones performed at a special tribute show for their late drummer, Charlie Watts, at a small club in London last night. Limited to around 200 guests, the concert was hosted by Watts' granddaughter, Charlotte, and other members of his family. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, though he reportedly did not perform with his former bandmates.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

112K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy