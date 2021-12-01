ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Set to Release First Korean Film in Six Years, Signaling End of Boycott

Cover picture for the articleAfter a six-year hiatus, Korean cinema is set to return to the Chinese big screen in wide release at last. This Friday, Dec. 3, Chinese cinemas will run the 2020 comedy “Oh! My Gran (Oh! Moon-Hee),” official posters said Wednesday. Directed by Jeong Se-Gyo and written by Kim Soo-jin, the title...

